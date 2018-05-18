The Emir of Lafia in Nasarawa state, Alhaji Mustapha Agwai, has urged Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct credible council elections in the state on May 26.

The Emir made the call on Friday in Lafia, when NASIEC Chairman, Henry Omaku, visited him.

He said that as a father to all, there was need to caution the electoral body against conducting any election that would be short of being free and fair.

Agwai said: “It is only a credible election that will ensure that crisis is not witnessed as a result of the aftermath of the election.”

The monarch also advised politicians to shun violence, politics of bitterness and play the game in accordance with the rules.

According to him, politics devoid of bitterness and rancour would go a long way in sustaining the existing peace in the state.

He assured that the traditional council in the state would give the necessary support to NASIEC to ensure success in its assignment.

Earlier, Omaku had said that the commission was in the palace to receive royal blessing and to inform the Emir of plans to conduct local government elections.

He expressed optimism that the exercise would be free and credible, adding that candidates would be declared winners irrespective of their political parties.