



The minority leader of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Peter Mbucho (PDP-Akwanga North) on Monday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rt.Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House made this known on Monday while reading Mbucho’s defection letter during the House proceeding in Lafia.

The speaker congratulated Mbucho for joining the next level train.

Speaking, Mbucho said that he joined the APC in order to contribute his quota to the development of his constituency.

“I have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 8th, 2019 and I have delivered my constituency to APC during the Governorship and state House of Assembly elections,” he said.

The former minority leader said that he would continue to use his wealth of experience in order to add value to the APC-led government at all levels.

Newsmen also report that the House has received nomination of members of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) and Nasarawa State Local Government Civil Service Commission from Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

The speaker announced the names of Barr Usman Ibrahim-Galle, Abubakar Yerima and Ayuba Usman-Wandai as members of NASIEC.

The speaker also announced Abdullahi Umar and Mustapha Aliyu as members of the State Local Government Civil Service Commission.