The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed all the 15 commissioner nominees sent to the House by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Mr. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker announced this on Tuesday after the House completed the screening of commissioner nominees.

Abdullahi said, “If we will recall on Monday, October 21 2019, the House has screened Ahmed Baba Yahaya (Toto LGA) Philip Dada (Karu LGA), Othman Bala Adam (Keffi LGA), Dr Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (Kokona LGA), Obadiah Boyi (Akwanga LGA), Yusuf Aliyu Turaki (Awe LGA), Dr Salihu Ahmad Alizaga (Nassarawa Eggon LGA), Dogo Shammah (Wamba LGA) and Prof. Otaki Allahnanah (Keana LGA).

“And today, we have screened the remaining six commissioner nominees which are Haruna Ogbole Adamu (Obi LGA), Ibrahim Musa Ekye (Doma LGA), Mrs Fati Jimeta Sabo (Nasarawa LGA), Abubakar Muhammed Imam (Lafia LGA), Hajiya Halima Ahmadu Jabiru (Lafia LGA) and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu (Lafia LGA).

“The above-screened nominees of Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22 are hereby confirmed after the House find them worthy of their appointments,” he said.

He, however, admonished the nominees to discharge their duties with the fear of God, when they are sworn into office.

The PUNCH recalls that on October 16, the governor submitted a list of 15 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the state executive council.

The governor’s letter was read by the majority leader of the house, Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) on the floor of the house.