Nasarawa State Chapter of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has debunked allegation of coalition with any other party or candidate in the state ahead of 2019 general election.

Labaran Maku, National Secretary of APGA, who is a governorship aspirant of the party in the state debunked this in an interview with Newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia.

Maku said that the media report alleging that the party was negotiating coalition with some governorship aspirants ahead of 2019 general election was false.

He said that newspapers on Sunday Aug. 26, reported that APGA and Maku, were negotiating with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to form a coalition in the state.

“I read with hearty laughter another piece of political fiction published by newspaper of 26th Aug. to 2nd Sept. with the caption ‘Nasarawa 2019: PDP, APGA form consensus for PDP candidate.”

“The fictitious and childish publication was motivated by the desperation of Mr Maku’s opponents in both the PDP and the APC to impugn on my integrity as the most loyal and consistent leaders of APGA in Nasarawa state since 2015.

Maku added that the aspersions was to tarnish his loyalty to the APGA with the objective to set him against the APGA national body and the leadership of the party at all levels as a plot to take the shine off him.

The former Minister of Information and governorship candidate of the party in 2015 described the publication as entirely false and a complete fabrication by the distorted imagination of the authors and their sponsors.

He urged members of APGA and supporters to ignore the report and remain focused.

Maku said APGA had gone above any other political party in its preparation for 2019 general election to step down for aspirants who were not even sure they would succeed in their primaries.

He explained that PDP recently entered into coalition with other political parties and APGA was not part of the coalition.

He therefore said that coalition was done at that national level and not the state chapters.