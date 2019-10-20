<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to carry out thorough assessment on all Model Schools built by his predecessors, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, advising him to pull down all the weak ones to prevent collapse of buildings and death of would-be students and staff in any of the schools.

The NANS National Public Relations Officer, Adeyemi Azeez, who made the call at a press conference held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, alleged that the students body ‘s investigation on the abandoned schools by the Amosun administration revealed that materials were rationed during the construction of the project, adding that most of the will of the abandoned structures had cracked.

His words, “Our attention has been drawn to some uncompleted model schools in Ogun state, built by the former administration of Governor Ibikunle Amosun, scattered across the state, some of which are now very weak after it has suffered abandonment and dubious construction materials rationing from the same government which initiated their building”.

“We request that a thorough check is carried out on this structures as we advise the state government to pull down the weak ones as a matter of urgency because we won’t wait for it to collapse and kill any of our students”, Adeyemi said.

“If a house that was built about seven years ago could now be up for demolition as a result of its weakness, then there is a need for a complete probe of the materials used in building such structures and how much was expended on same structures”.

It would be recalled that Governor Abiodun last week at the town hall meeting on the 2020 Budget announced the government’s resolve to demolish the Model School at Ilaro because of structural defect

The students’ body suggested that “any of these structures found lacking quality materials should be named after Gov. Ibikunle Amosun before it is finally pulled down, as the same thing should be done to other heartless leaders in the country who have prioritised selfish gains to quality and human lives”.

Speaking on the request by the governors of Ogun (Dapo Abiodun) and Lagos States (Sanwo-Olu) to reconstructed three federal roads within their territory, Adeyemi said “Our association has found it important to appeal to the federal government to give in to the willingness of government of both Ogun and Lagos state to reconstruct the Ikorodu-Sagamu, Epe-Ijebu-Ode and Lagos-Abeokuta expressway roads and considerably toll these roads”.

“Obviously, the above-named roads are currently in a ‘sorry’ state and won’t be libellous to call them death traps”.

He added that “considering the hardship which citizens plying that roads are subjected to, we think it is imperative for the federal government to release these roads to the states that are willing to repair at all means as far as it won’t increase the sufferings of the people, instead, it will reduce it”.

“It will be shocking to know that we have lost more than twelve students through these trunks-A roads to road crashes for various causes in the last three years. Hence, if considerably tolling these roads will end the killings and pains of the people on these roads, let it be so”.

“In the quest to make life easy for motorists and not reduce their life span through traffic logjam, Nigerians don’t mind paying a token to experience a better life in travelling on the aforementioned roads”, he emphasized.

“Our most recent horrible experience in the students’ constituency was an accident where a container fell of it carrier on a bus conveying our students and immediately kill four of them, all in the name of bad roads.”

“In putting a stop to this, we appeal to the federal government to please repair these roads as a matter of urgency or release them to Lagos and Ogun states”.