National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has frowned at the decision of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) to the disqualify the candidacy of the All Progressive Congress gubernatorial candidate Prince Dapo Abiodun.

IPAC which threatened to the disqualify the governorship candidate of the APC if he failed to respond to allegation levelled against him within 48-hour of the the press conference.

NANS in its condemnation, conveyed in a press statement issued and signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Amoo Azeez Adeyemi, said IPAC lacked the legal power to disqualify or issue ultimatum to any public office holder, less Dapo Abiodun.

While berating IPAC for “stooping so low” at demanding explanations on Dapo Abiodun’s certificate, NANS said,”Our interest have been drawn to another sensitive matter on certificate allegations scandal against the Gubernatorial candidate of All progressive congress, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

“It is not within the confinement of your sponsored group to give any public office ultimatum to respond or clear air about issue that is not germane and not necessary.

“NANS is so much interested in peace, therefore, we shall be very fair and not hesitate to weed out paid analyst that has made up their minds to truncate peaceful election we are jointly planning as stakeholders and spiritually praying for.

“Arabambi Abayomi, NANS has listened and watched text of your sponsored and childish press conference against the gubernatorial candidate of APC”.

“It is shameful that someone like you would be allowed to be rubbished in a mud and stoop so low to reason like a baby”.

“NANS hereby implore you to quickly apologise to graduates of polytechnic for marginalising and making them substandard to their certificate they suffered to get”.