Ahead of 2019 general elections, a former senate president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Michael Sunday Emaluji, on Saturday formally declares to contest Cross River State House of Assembly seat to represent Yala 1 constituency.

Emaluji, who made the declaration in Okuku, the economic hub of Yala Local Government Area, while addressing Okuku Okada Union, women groups and other associations, promised to return power back to the people through effective representation.

The microbiology graduate of University of Jos, revealed that he will run under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), adding that he will bring governance nearer to the people through proactive development-driven legislature.

He said, “After consultation with leaders of my community, political stakeholders, royal fathers across our communities, friends and associates, I formally declare my intention to run for office as Member Cross River State House of Assembly to represent Yala 1 Constituency, to run under the platform of our great party, Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“Earlier today, while declaring my intention I meet with Okuku Okada Union, various polling unit leaders as well as women supporters and assured them of my determination to work with them and return power to the people.

“I use this medium to thank all who have started this journey with me and by the grace of God we will all win and celebrate the victory.

He also noted that, it is a divine step, anchored on #RealHope and the support so far has been encouraging and overwhelming.

“I am touched and inspired this morning, when a passerby, one Barrister Francis of Itate community in Okuku, bumped into us and made a financial donation to the admiration and cheers of all.

“This vision is truly all about the good people of Yala 1 State Constituency. It is about #realhope2019.”