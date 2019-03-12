



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday expressed the confidence that the Governor – elect in Ogun state, Prince Adedapo Abiodun, would deliver on his campaign promises.

NANS said Abiodun has been tested, trusted and with God on his side, he won’t fail the people of Ogun state, especially the electorate, who voted for him on conviction that he would run an open, responsive and accountable government.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, Abeokuta, the state capital, the NANS National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Azeez Adeyemi, congratulated Abiodun on his victory, urging him to ensure that he hits the ground running.

Adeyemi also advised the Governor – elect to urgently set up a Committee to henceforth monitor every transaction of the state government and pay attention to the treasury to avert avoidable bleeding of the state.

He recalled that it was rough and the road full of intimidations from agents of the state government who were averse to the students’ support for Dapo Abiodun, saying despite the rough path, the students remained resolute and resilient in galvanising their colleagues towards the victory of the Governor – elect.

Adeyemi added that the outcome of the poll attested to the fact that “hard work pays,” assuring that no “thugs” and “touts” under whatever nomenclature could reverse the victory and the associated gains.

He called on Governor Ibikunle Amosun pay the accumulated five years bursary owed Ogun state indigenes in tertiary institutions before leaving office.

The NANS National PRO also congratulated the Governor – elect in Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) even as it called for the reinstatement of the Students Union President of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, and compensate him for the embarrassment caused him when he was evicted from the class.

Adeyemi warned that if this advice is not heeded within 24 hours by the owners of the institution and its management, NANS would storm the road to protest the injustice against their colleague and leader.