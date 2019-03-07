



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have endorsed Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s reelection bid.

NANS in a statement by its national President, Danielson Bamidele Akpan, commended the governor for his giant achievements as the chief driver of Abia development in the last 4 years.

“There’s no gainsaying the fact that the Ikpeazu administration has touched positively on key sectors of the state from economy to education, enterprenuerialship to infrastructure, youth empowerment to exportation of goods and services.

“As the National Patron of our noble association – NANS, we are proud to identify with His Excellency’s impact filled leadership and call on students and Abians in general to reward his selflessness and sacrifices throughout his first tenure with another four year term.

“The governor has within the period under review turned Aba to the headquarter of SME, encouraging local producers of goods and services, infrastructural development, good educational policies, support for students and youth development.

“We are specifically asking Abia students and youths to come out enmass and ensure the re-election of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. Many might ask what our interest in Abia is our singular interest is to promote the candidature of Governor Ikpeazu regardless of his political leanings, he has shown considerable commitment to the revitalization of the education sector, identifies with the students and empowers the youths.

“Going forward, we believe that his re-election will engender massive development of Abia State and further improve the living conditions of her industrious people. We also have strong assurances that a greater attention will be paid to the education sector in his second coming hence our decision to throw our support behind his re-election having fulfilled his promises to the students constituency in this out-going tenure.

“Abians should not be in a haste to change the winning team as led by this illustrious Okezie Ikpeazu. We urge all students of voting age to come out and patriotically exercise their franchise on March 9, 2018.

“We caution that students should desist from being used or dragged into subverting the electoral choice of the people and refrain from acts capable of either causing violence or spreading hate against the re-election of the popular Governor Ikpeazu.

“Finally, let it be known to the few infidels that no amount of lies peddled by mischief makers or orchestrated propaganda against the Ikpeazu administration can make us abandon a man whose level of friendship and simplicity has become a parameter for judging leadership stability, mental capacity and responsiveness of Governor Ikpeazu.”