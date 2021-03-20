



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Thursday declared their total support for Govenor David Umahi of Ebonyi State for the 2023 presidency.

The students body endorsed Umahi during an emergency conference of the Association at the Christian Ecumenical Centre Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The National President of NANS, Comrade Sunday Dayo, said the endorsement was informed by the Governor’s modest achievements which cut across all spheres of human existence.

He said Umahi’s emergence will bring more fortunes for Nigerian people.

The students leader commended Governor Umahi for his student-friendly policies saying all Nigerian students would rally round him to achieve the target.

He said: “Your Excellency, you have been called the most student friendly Governor, the National Association of Nigerian Students which has the population of over forty one million Nigerian Students across home and diaspora have conferred on you the Governor of Nigerian Students, your Excellency, my State is at the back of Ebonyi State”

Responding, Umahi, who thanked NANS for the choice of Ebonyi State for their conference, experessed happiness for witnessing the event.

Umahi, who experessed his love for the youth, charged them to shun all social vices and take their destinies in their hands.

The Governor: “The truth is that I love the youths, when I see a young man that is doing very well, I feel so much fulfilled, I am so excited by the number of disciplined and well dressed youths that gathered here, when I listened to the Senate President speak, I became more proud about the future of this country, I think you have dwelt so much in the job of follow follow, it is time to take the future in your hands”.

He said the government was also sowing to the prosperity of Ebonyi youth through the King David Gifted Academy, which gives gifted Ebonyi children world Class training to enable them be self reliant and become employers of labour on graduation.





The Governor noted that his administration was poised to forestall Medical tourism among Nigerians and provide jobs for Ebonyi Youth through the state of the art Ebonyi State College of Medicine Uburu.

“We are Building Centre of excellence in the name of College of Medicine, we have center where they will do kidney transplant, we have Centre for cancer, we have Centre for eye treatment and there is what we have that is in no where in Africa, it is a Centre that is producing dalyzers, it is not in anywhere in Africa, all these equipment, we have paid for 90% of them”

He announced that inter-school sports competition would soon start across the state as a way of engaging the youths in productive ventures and harnessing budding talents.

“We are starting our famous inter school sports, it is the product of EndSARS Protest, it will soon start and so our students are going to be very busy again, you are the one that will be designing the bridges that we ply on, if we do not take proper care of you, how can you take care of us,” he said.

While insisting that the problem of the country was not Mr. President, Governor Umahi charged leaders across the country to be patriotic and take the interest of the youth as a priority.

“What the Government needs to do is to create the environment, I do not give people fish, I teach them how to fish, Ebonyi State have construction sites, the Women are working, the youth are working, if you want the nation to develop, build roads, be a gift to the world, if you are such a gift, the world will be looking for you.”

He encouraged the youth to avoid being used for kidnapping, cultism and other Social vices but strive to become useful members of the Society.

“When you partake in killing, killings will flow in your generations, for whatever a man soweth he shall reap, we must say no to recklessness,” Umahi stated.