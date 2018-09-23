A former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo, has said that he has no regrets serving the country as its vice-president under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Sambo made the comment on Sunday while paying a condolence visit to the Toru-Orua country home of Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, who lost his mother recently, a statement by Dickson’s Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, revealed.

Sambo said that he had cause to glorify God for giving him the opportunity to serve the country in the exalted position of vice president.

The former VP, who said that he had just been appointed an active Ambassador by Afrexim Bank and the African Union, for an intra-African trade fair in Cairo, Egypt, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to do the right thing in the forthcoming election of 2019.

Sambo said, “I have no regrets serving Nigeria. There is no cause for any regret. I thank the Almighty Allah that he gave me that opportunity to serve our country.

“First and foremost, I am here to condole with my brother and sister on the loss of our mother and we pray that Almighty God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“Also we are seeing what is happening and we are expecting that INEC will do the right thing and that there will be a free and fair election come 2019.”