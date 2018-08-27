Former Vice President Namadi Sambo has denied interest in the 2019 presidential race.

The denial by the ex-vice president was contained in a statement on Monday.

In the statement signed by his Media Adviser, Umar Sani, Sambo denied “some political posters surreptitiously being circulated on some social media platforms purporting to emanate from him suggesting that he has signified interest to join the presidential race under the umbrella of our great party the Peoples Democratic Party”.

The statement added: “It is instructive to categorically state that the former Vice President is not in the race and has not directed anyone to carry out such political campaigns on his behalf, he believes that the sponsors of the mischievous posters were apparently engaging in political subterfuge to mislead and misrepresent his political endeavors to Nigerians.

“Unsuspecting members of the public especially the PDP family are by this publication notified that such posters are the handiwork of mischief makers and its circulation is intended to score some cheap political points he therefore urges that those posters in circulation should be discountenanced as he is not in anyway connected to them.”