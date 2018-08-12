As the National Assembly reconvened on Tuesday to consider President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to approved the N228.8b required to prosecute the 2019 poll, the All Progressives Congress (APC) House members have vowed to dictate the pace in acceding to the request.

The House majority leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, who convened a caucus meeting, has remained upbeat that they would dictate the pace in acceding to the President’s request.

His view was further reinforced by Mr. Magaji Dau (APC: Jigawa), who stated that he doesn’t envisage any opposition from his PDP colleagues on the issue.

He said: “This is about the nation, about our democracy. We all got into the parliament through an electoral process.

We are all stakeholders notwithstanding our political leanings.”

Mr. Emmanuel Agbonayinnma (APC: Edo) expressed optimism that the leadership would reconvene the House, if the issues on ground were in the interest of Nigerians.

“We would reach out to our leaders and put those things in the front burner. I believe the leadership of the House will take the right path on the issue,” he said.

The Vice chairman of the House committee on Appropriation, Emeka Azubogu, a PDP member, said there was nothing wrong with reconvening the House to deliberate on matters of national importance.

However, Chairman, House Committee on Budget Research and Documentation, Mr. Timothy Golu, warned against reconvening the House purely to undermine National Assembly leadership.