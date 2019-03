The governorship candidate of the Young Democratic Party (YDP), Alhaji Musa Bah Kanawa, has called for recognition of all traditional rulers, ethnic and religious groups in Tabara State, for the much-desired security and peaceful coexistence among the groups to be achieved.

Speaking, yesterday, in Jalingo, the state capital, Kanawa said: “You cannot talk of security or peace in any society without recourse to our royal fathers, because they are always with the people.”

He stressed YDP’s readiness to accord the traditional institution its rightful place when given the mandate to govern the state, saying:

“if given the opportunity, we will identify with the traditional institutions, religious leaders and community leaders too. Our major setback in Taraba State is mistrust, which is perpetrated by politicians, who derive joy in dividing the people along religious and ethnic lines.”