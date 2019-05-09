<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the Lagos State governor, for embarking on massive infrastructural drive which positively changed the landscape, saying the governor’s name has already been written in gold in the history of the state and can never be altered by anybody.

Professor Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC, who spoke while presenting a letter of appreciation to the governor during a Ramadan Tafsir/Iftar and special prayer organised by the state government to mark the official commencement of the Muslim fasting month, described Ambode as a top performer, whose achievements are indelible.

Akintola, a renowned Islamic scholar, said aside the massive infrastructural drive, the governor also prioritised welfare of Muslims and worked hard to enhance peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationship among religious groups in the state.

“Quran Chapter 14 verse 7 says if you show appreciation, we would give you even much more. This is what we have come to do to you (Governor Ambode) today sir. We want to appreciate you; you are a performer and numero uno. We have seen action in Lagos State.

“Jesus healed 10 lepers in the book of Luke Chapter 17 verse 17 and only one came back. Jesus now asked: ‘Were not 10 cleaned, where are the nine?’ Muslims of Lagos State appreciate you sir and you will never ask, ‘Where are those Muslims?’ because we are here.

“We love you, we appreciate you, we value you. You are a jewel of inestimable value. Is it the infrastructure that you have developed in Lagos State? Is it the gentlemanly attitude that we all have seen in you?

“Other states are burning as we speak, but, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, took the political landscape with astounding equanimity. When there should have been storm, you calm everything down.

“Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, your name is already written in letters of gold in the annals of Lagos history; it is indelible and nobody can ever erase it again,” Akintola said.

He commended Ambode for setting up the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in the state and decentralised the activities of the council in all the 20 Local Government Areas (LGs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), just as he commended the governor for prompt payment of workers’ salary.