



The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election for another four-year term, describing the victory as well-deserved.

In a statement signed by its Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, the human rights organization rejoiced with the President and prayed for Allah’s protection and guidance for him.

“We felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari on his well-deserved victory in the 2019 presidential election. There is no doubt that Buhari is the choice of the Nigerian people. He won this enviable position by dint of his love for the poor masses, his Spartan way of life, his transparency and the indisputable aura of integrity which surrounds him. Buhari is an uncommon leader in the whole of Africa. He will go down in history as the father of modern Nigeria. We are very proud of him.

“Buhari’s re-election is a reward for good governance. We charge Nigerians to cooperate with the president by changing their mindset. This is the time to set a new agenda for our country. Let us emulate Buhari in transparency, honesty, simplicity and hard-work. Both young and old Nigerians must eschew the rush for materialism. Let us regain our lost values and norms. Fraud, yahoo-yahoo and all forms of 419 were never part of our culture in Nigeria. We must not miss the lessons in Buhari’s victory. In particular, we must realise that a good name runs faster than silver and gold.

“The APC leadership must sit up from now. This is the time to prepare a roadmap to the consolidation of the gains of Buhari’s first term and prepare strategies for escaping landmines and ambushes particularly in the National Assembly (NASS). The eighth NASS has performed woefully. It is an anti-people, pro-corruption, pro-capitalist bourgeoisie. It is the worst in the history of our nation. We must therefore make sure that it does not happen again.

“MURIC advises Buhari’s supporters to jubilate moderately. We must not rejoice with spite. This victory must not go into our heads. Dangerous convoy drives must be avoided. Speedy motorcycle displays of joy which often lead to accidents are unnecessary. We all must be in sober reflection.

“We call on the opposition to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari. We all must adopt a new dogma in the few months to come: that the winner did not win because he is the best; neither did the loser lose because he is the worst. Let us see no winner, no vanquished. The only entity we should see is Nigeria. This is how to eliminate bitterness. Nigeria is the winner and the beautiful Nigerian people are the heroes of our new democratic experience. We should therefore match forward together to build a strong and united nation.

“We call on religious leaders to direct showers of supplications to the Supreme Creator to protect President Buhari, to prosper Nigeria, overwhelm enemies of this country, overcome powers of darkness and make Nigeria flourish once again under this administration and thereafter.”