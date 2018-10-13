



President Muhammadu Buhari has advised politicians who lost out during the recent party primaries in the country to toe the path of honour and pursue their grievances in line with laid down procedures to avoid unnecessary tension.

He said that as far as the present administration was concerned the era of lack of transparency and accountability was over.

The president spoke at the closing session of a three-day conference on religious harmony in Nigeria, organised by the Interfaith Initiative for Peace (IIP).

President Buhari’s admonition came just as religious leaders, including the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Mohammed Saidu Abubakar, and Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, asked security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure fairness and neutrality in their conduct before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

The president who narrated his political experiences in his quest for the presidency, stated that the often held belief that religious and ethnic affinity give one advantage has never worked for him.

In attendance at the event were former Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon and General Abdulasami Abubakar; Primate of the Anglican Church, Nicholas Okoh; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.