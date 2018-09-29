President Muhammadu Buhari has been declared winner of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Primary in Katsina State.

The election, which held across the 361 political wards of the state, was to pass affirmative vote on President Buhari, who is the party’s sole aspirant for the 2019 presidential election.

Announcing the result of the election on Friday night at the party’s secretariat, the Returning Officer, Aminu Bello Masari, said President Buhari polled 802,819 votes out of 813,877 accredited voters to emerge victorious.

He said: “Total registered voters 926,285. Those that were accredited to vote are 813,877. Those who cast their votes were 802,819. The winner of the exercise in Katsina is Muhammadu Buhari.

“Therefore, I, Aminu Bello Masari, the Returning Officer hereby satisfied that the information contained in this form and the accurate votes cast in this state, and that the election was conducted through direct primary”.

Meanwhile, the election was conducted peacefully across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.