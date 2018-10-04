



Nine All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-doors in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the purpose of the meeting is unknown, it is suspected that it may not be unconnected with controversial primaries held in the governors’ states.

The nine governors include: Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha; Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State.

Also in the meeting are: Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Sani Bello of Niger State; Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

A similar meeting was held Wednesday, when Akeredolu and his counterpart in Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, met the president behind closed-doors.