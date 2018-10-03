



President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, are currently meeting with at the State House.

Governors el-Rufai and Akeredolu arrived the Presidential Villa around 3.15pm and went straight into the office of the President for a closed-door meeting.

No official reason has been given for the meeting as at the time this of filing this report.

The meeting is coming a day after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disqualified Governor el-Rufai’s alleged preferred candidate, Uba Sani, for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Governor el-Rufai and Shehu Sani had been at loggerheads since this administration came onboard.

The feud was worsened by the rejection of the Kaduna State loan request by the Senate.

Sani is chairman of Senate committee on Local and Foreign Debts, which recommended the rejection of the loan request.