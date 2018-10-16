



President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the people of Ekiti state made a right choice by electing Dr. Kayode Fayemi as governor in the July 14, 2018 governorship poll in the state, saying the state will experience rapid development and reclaims its past glory under the new helmsman.

The president who spoke on Tuesday, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital at the inauguration of the new governor Dr Fayemi and his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) noted that Fayemi served the people passionately during his first tenure between 2010-2014 and initiated projects which positively impacted the lives of the people.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mustapha Boss, said Fayemi during the time ran a compassionate and people oriented government and made his mark in the areas of education, health and social security among others.

“I know Dr Fayemi very well, he has always cherished anything that has to do with the development of this state. As Ekiti governor between 2010 and 2014, he instituted some laudable projects that impacted positively on the lives of the people and this pavilion was one of them.

“I know that he will do what is right to justify this mandate. I charge him not to relent in his efforts to serve Ekiti with passion, commitment and candour.

“FG has given supports to states in the areas of bailouts, budget support, ecological funds and Paris club refund, of which Ekiti was a beneficiary,

“We have extended the standard rail project to Ekiti and the construction of the Federal Secretariat will soon be completed. The FG is also planning to dualise and dualise Ado-Akure road and reconstruct Ado-Ikare road for the use of our people. Construction of internal road at Federal University, Oye Ekiti, rehabilitation of Iwaraje-Efon raod,. We have also built another 133kva power source in Ekiti that will be commissioned soon.

“As of today, 11,000 Ekiti indigenes are benefiting from the N-power and Cash conditional transfer programme of this administration.

“You have made the right choice in Ekiti and be prepared to return this government to power in 2019.From today, you will begin to have a new breath in Ekiti under the present government”, Buhari said.

Earlier, Fayemi and Egbeyemi were sworn-in after taking the oaths of office and allegiance administered on them by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola.

The governor also inspected the guard of honour after a police parade that ushered in his government.

Addressing the people at the event, Governor Fayemi unveiled a four pillar agenda which he said will cover agriculture and rural development, social investment, infrastructural development and knowledge economy entrenchment.

He said his government would work hard to bring succour to the populace, by removing the cankerworm of corruption that has eaten deep into the state’s fabrics under the PDP-led government of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Fayemi disclosed that all the finances of the last administration shall be reviewed but not in a vindictive manner, saying this became imperative to ensure that the culture of prudence and financial propriety are brought to bear in governance of the state.

He lamented that the state is indebted to the tune of N170 billion being loans taken to undertake some projects through the last administration, assuring that this challenge won’t impede his government from delivering dividends of democracy to the citizens.

The former Minister stated that Ekiti under him won’t slide and degenerate to the level of allowing school children to pay various taxes in their quests to receive formal education.

He promised that his government shall reinstate the N5,000 social security to the elderly and make tremendous positive impacts in the areas of agriculture, social investment and economy.

“In the last four years, Ekiti was governed by a rudderless, inept and egregiously corrupt government , which was led by those who deceived our people through the instrument of stomach infrastructure.

“In this context, never again will Ekiti slip into the hands of those who knew nothing about governance, never again shall we allow our school children to pay taxes, never again shall we abandon the burgeoning resources at Ikogosi Warm Spring to waste , never again shall we allow our judiciary to e debased by draconian government and never again shall the most educated State like Ekiti be apostle of stomach infrastructure that has made us laughing stock .

“In our quests for economic rejuvenation, our government shall invest heavily in Youth in commercial Agriculture, because Ekiti is basically agrarian, reactivate community based projects , tap into our tourist potential and ensure security of local and foreign investors.

“As of today, the debt profile and other financial commitment hanging on the state look challenging, but with your supports, we shall overcome. The light shall shine again. We shall celebrate our core values of scholarship, knowledge, hard work, unity and strong characters bequeathed to us by our founding fathers.

“We appreciate our fathers who fought for the creation of this state in 1996 and I want to assure them that we shall keep the flag flying and make sure we don’t disappoint them by fulfilling their dreams and aspirations within the next for years.

“We shall network with the federal government and other local and international bodies to bring dividends of democracy Ekiti people deserve to their doorsteps”, Fayemi assured.

APC members, supporters as well as the admirers of the newly sworn in governor of the state, came in their large numbers to attend the event held at the Ekiti parapo pavilion, along the new Iyin road in Ado Ekiti.

Dignitaries at the ceremony include: Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh,

Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, Ex-APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun and former Ekiti State Governors, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Bamidele Olumilua.

Governors at the event include, Governors of Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun, Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi, Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Lagos, Akinwumi Ambode, Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, Bauchi, Mohammed Abubakar, among other Nigerians and diplomatic corps who graced the occasion.