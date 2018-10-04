



President Muhammadu Buhari will soon constitute the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 general elections.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buhari expressed the hope that the Council, when constituted, would bring all speculations regarding its formation to an end

The President said he was aware of the yearning by Nigerians for the formation of a full Presidential Campaign Council towards the APC’s victory in the presidential elections.

He added that he appreciated the growing interest that Nigerians had shown on this issue, and he was conscious of their keen expectation.

However, President Buhari implored members of the party and the public to exercise some patience regarding the constitution of the PCC.

The President revealed that the party executives were focused on the APC convention scheduled for October 6.

He said: “The Presidential Campaign Council will be put in place after the convention.

“We are the party that will free Nigeria from corruption and poor governance.

“We are the party of change. We will not let the country down.”