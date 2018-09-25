President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Senator representing Lagos East senatorial district, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, as the Managing Director, National Inland Waterway (NIWA).

Announcing the appointment in a letter from the Federal Ministry of Transportation dated September 24, 2018 and with reference number: T.4316/S.63/T/111, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Sabiu Zakari, said Mamora’s appointment was with immediate effect.

The letter reads: “President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved your appointment as the Managing Director of National Inland Waterway (NIWA) for a term of four year in the first instance and renewable for one further period of four years only in accordance with part IV of the NIWA Act CAP. N47 LRN 2014.”

According to Zakari, the appointment is with immediate effect and Mamora’d emolument and other conditions of service will be as provided in the NIWA condition.

Mamora, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was Speaker of the fourth Lagos State House of Assembly between June 2, 1999 and May 30, 2003. He was also Senator for Lagos East senatorial district between May 29, 2007 and June 6, 2011.