



The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has hailed the peaceful conduct of All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in the country, especially in Lagos State.

Obasa also expressed appreciation to members of the party in his constituency for participating overwhelmingly in the just concluded primaries of the party.

He noted that the large turn-out of party members at the primaries throughout the country particularly in Lagos and Agege LG, was a pointer to the fact that Nigerians want APC and that they support the party’s rebuilding and regenerating efforts at all levels of government to revive the socio-economic structures of the country.

He also called on Nigerians to vote for the party and its candidates in the 2019 general elections for the rebuilding and regeneration efforts to continue.

“Our members deserve accolades and praises for their overwhelming participation at the primaries of our great party.

“I am equally impressed with the turn out in Lagos and particularly my local government, Agege. I’m grateful to my people in Agege who have shown increasing confidence in my ability to represent them creditably at the Assembly. I am assuring them that I will continue to represent them well and ensure that their interest is well protected.

“I am equally assuring Nigerians, particularly Lagosians that the APC administration at all levels will continue to serve their interest and work assiduously towards general improvement of their welfare and standard of living.

“However, we will continue to seek for your understanding, support and cooperation as we continue to serve you,” Rt. Hon. Obasa said, in a statement released on Sunday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak.

Obasa stated further that the journey has just started as the party candidates still have to navigate the general elections in 2019.

“This is just the beginning as we still have the 2019 general elections hence I want to urge Nigerians to vote massively for APC candidates throughout the country so that the rebuilding and regeneration efforts at reviving the socio-economic structures of the country will continue,” he said