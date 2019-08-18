<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Niger State governor, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has said that the reason he has decided to stay quiet for a long time is to keep people guessing on what he is up to.

According to him, people are continually bombarding him to make statements about what is going on in the state and Nigeria but he has decided to keep quiet and bid his time.

Aliyu who stated this to newsmen in Minna said, “At the moment, people keep wondering why this guy has been so silent, people are wondering what I am up to, they ask themselves, what I’m cooking. Wherever I go, people want to know what I will say or what my next plan would be.”

The former governor, however, said that he does not have any plan for now, as he is busy trying to get himself out of the court case he is enmeshed in.

“For now, I do not have any plan. I am working to get myself out of what someone wants to get me into,” he said.

Although he did not speak about political issues with journalists, he however spoke on former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, and congratulated him on his 78th birthday.

He described Babangida as a man who has sacrificed his all for the development and peace of Nigeria and prayed that God keeps him as the nation continually needs his counsel and warnings.

“I am happy he has reached 78 and we are counting. We hope he stays much longer, as he is the most experienced leader we have had so far in this part of the world, and we need him to be around as an elder, a leader and an adviser,” he said.