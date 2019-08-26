<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, has called on men and women of integrity not to shy away from participating in politics, saying that is the only way to sanitise the system.

Gov Makinde enthused that his mother and his aunty once warned him against politics, saying it is too dirty for a child of God.

The Governor stated that the involvement of persons of integrity in politics would enhance good governance and promote sanity in the political environment, adding that participating in politics would not take heaven from men and women with integrity and honesty, but would help to clean up the polity.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the Governor gave the charge at The Cathedral Church of St David, Ijomu Street, Akure, during a thanksgiving service with members of the Omorege dynasty, the Governor’s maternal family, over his electoral victory.

According to the statement, Governor Makinde admonished Christians and people with honesty and integrity, to get involved in politics, noting that the journey would not be easy, but God would take them to where He intended.

“When I started the journey into politics, the two mother’s close to me [referring to his mum and his aunt] woke me up at 12 a.m., one spoke in Ibadan dialect while the other spoke in Akure dialect and all they said was that I should be wary of what I collect from politicians. Ordinarily, they knew the son they had but at that point, they doubted me, because the general perception was that politics is dirty.

“The general perception is that a child of God cannot be in politics. My mothers doubted me, and so if people who are not close to me doubt me, I will understand. What matters is to serve the people honestly and serve God through service to humanity,” the Governor said.

The Governor added: “Today, I have the testimony of being a politician that attained the governorship without a godfather apart from God the Father. I am telling you that participating in politics cannot stop our going to heaven. We need to participate. Things may not be easy, but God will take you to the top. It was not easy for Joseph but God made him prime minister in Egypt, the most powerful country on earth at that time. Even David that was anointed, it was not easy for him.

“I have come to thank God because I came to this church and I said that if God does what I want, I would come to give thanks. I thank the church and the people for your help. I thank the clergy for their prayers. Continue to pray for us, because what is ahead is more than where we are coming from.” earlier, Venerable C.O. Osinyemi, who spoke on the topic: “Indices of acceptable service,” charged Governor Makinde to serve with honesty and integrity and ensure that his service adds value to the lives of the people.

The clergyman admonished Makinde to focus his service on developing the nooks and cranny of the state, empowering the youth and women, defending the rights of those who are weak, urging him to revive the farm settlements built by Pa Obafemi Awolowo, because according to him, there is no way government can employ everyone but that a lot of people could be reached through agriculture.

Osinyemi further charged the Governor to pay attention to the payment of salaries and pensions, among others.

Personalities on the entourage of Governor Makinde included his wife, Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin and some members of the House of Assembly; chairman of the State Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Agboola; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Funmi Orisadeyi; Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Kehinde Ayoola; executive chairman of SUBEB, Dr Nureni Adeniran; executive chairman of BCOS, Prince Dotun Oyelade, and other party chieftains.