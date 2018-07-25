The chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, has distanced himself from the deadly violence that rocked the party in Eti-Osa local council last Saturday.

The violence, which claimed the life of the party’s chairman in Apapa local council, allegedly occurred between members loyal to Mr Salvador and those supporting Kehinde Fasasi, the chairman of Eti-Osa local council chapter.

Borishade Adeniyi, the chairman of the party’s Apapa chapter, died from gunshot injuries after he was reportedly shot on the leg.

Mr Salvador told newsmen in an interview that the party had embarked on local government visitations across the state as part of efforts to educate as well as unite their members.

“We had visited Somolu local government, Ojo local government, Oshodi-Isolo local government, Amuwo Odofin, Apapa, Surulere, Agege, Epe, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ibeju-Lekki, and Eti-Osa,” said Mr Salvador.

“When we got to Eti-Osa, immediately after the prayer, before we started, the LGA chairman said he will not allow the state officer to talk before him, that was his excuse.

“I said no, the protocol is for him to talk, you will talk, and I will talk, you are his senior. He refused. He just carried the table, throw (sic) it up… perhaps they have their hidden agenda and some hoodlums now came immediately and started beating the state officer with the result that they stabbed him.

“Immediately I saw that, my security officer, the civil defence that follows me, they just bundled me out of the place into the vehicle and we ran away.

“Later in the evening, I started hearing all these things that happened, it happened, not in my presence, all in my absence.”

Newsmen tried to reach Mr Fasasi but his listed number was switched off.

On Sunday, the police said Mr Fasasi, alongside four other suspects had been arrested in connection with the violence.

The others include Rotimi Kujore, chapter chairman, Lagos Island local council; Fatai Adele, chapter chairman, Mushin local council; Ismail Abiola, chapter chairman, Amuwo Odofin local council; and Amos Fawole, chapter chairman, Surulere local council.

On Tuesday, Edgal Imohimi, the Lagos State police commissioner, said a total of 11 suspects arrested in connection with the murder had all been charged to court.

“But this does not preclude further investigation into the case with a view to arresting other suspects linked to the crime,” Mr Imohimi said in a statement.

“All political parties in the state are hereby warned to conduct their affairs peacefully as the Command will not tolerate political brigandage that can result in a breach of the public peace.”