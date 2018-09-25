A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Alhaji Moshood Mustapha, has said that his administration would probe the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in the state if he emerges APC candidate and voted into office in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking at the declaration of intent to run for 2019 governorship of the state, in Ilorin, on Monday, Mustapha said that the incumbent government in the state should be ready to bear consequences of actions taken so far in the administration of the state, “We will look into the books when we get into power”.

The APC governorship aspirant, who said that his administration would change face of governance when elected, added that his vision was to create a Kwara State that works for all irrespective of tribe, gender, religion or political affiliation.

He debunked speculation in and outside APC that he is a mole in the APC for Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, saying that he suffered persecution for criticising policies of incumbent state government and defecting from the Saraki political structure.

Mustapha continued, “I wish to categorically state that I am not a mole: I’m not playing games with future of Kwarans, I will never do anything that is inimical to growth and development of the APC both at state and national level and my intention to run for the office of the governor of Kwara state is borne out of my wish to salvage Kwara from socioeconomic and political problems”, he said.

The APC governorship aspirant, who resigned his appointment as special adviser to the Senate President on Inter Parliamentary Affairs, Protocol and Special Duties, said that virtually all politicians in the state have had relationship with Saraki family until political differences tore them apart, including himself.

He, however, said that he had to pursue his own political agenda when efforts to promote internal democracy allegedly failed in their political relationship.

“It’s on record that virtually all politicians in Kwara State have had one form of relationship or the other with the Sarakis until political differences tear them apart. Mine is not an exception.

“My dad, Alhaji Usman Mustapha, the Wali of Ilorin and the late Dr. Olusola Saraki were political associates and this relationship rubbed off on the children.

“I worked for Sen. Bukola Saraki right from when he became the governor of Kwara state up till when he became the Senate President and I carried out my duties diligently and effectively.

“But I had to quit after all efforts to allow for internal democracy failed”, he said.