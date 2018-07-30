The immediate past Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has disclosed that he resigned his appointment from Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration because of his resolve to liberate Osun people from the hands of those he described as oppressors and feudal lords holding power in the state.

Adeoti resigned his appointment and also dumped his party, the All Progressives Congress following the indirect primary system that his party adopted, but which he opposed.

Adeoti has, however, joined the Action Democratic Party, where he has been picked as the party’s governorship candidate for the September 22 election in the state.

Apparently referring to leaders of his former party, APC, the ex-SSG, while speaking in Osogbo after his resignation, said ADP would liberate the state from the grip of those he described as feudal lords.

Adeoti, who was feasibly angry at the manner the party shunned his rejection of the indirect primary system that produced the state Chief of Staff, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, as the governorship candidate, said Osun had been gripped by feudal lords and that ADP would liberate the state through its victory at the poll.

He said, “First and foremost, I wish to express my profound gratitude to God for making today a reality in our individual lives and existence as a people under the command of God Almighty.

“My limitless appreciation also goes to the leadership and members of our dear Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Osun State over your expression of implicit confidence in my person. You have demonstrated your fervent love for the welfare and security of our people by pushing sentiments to the background and ensuring my election as the gubernatorial candidate of our party, ADP in Osun State.

“Feudalism and absolute use of power have for long being the enemies of democracy. These twin evils of injustice of one man to another man have brought down great empires, kingdoms and famous kingdoms. Human beings have always devised means of escaping feudal oppression and naked demonstration and use of absolute power.

Adeoti added, “It is in the ambit of history that humanity reserves the right to shake off the yokes of oppression and liberate themselves as decent members of the global community. In the process, history is made, democracy is entrenched while the cage of oppression into which the oppressors have put their victims physically and mentally is broken forever. That process is the way of history. That is the path we have taken to liberate our dear people of Osun State from socio-political servitude and economic oppression; sublime and

implied.

“Today, we make history in our collective resolve to liberate our dear state from the grip of feudal lords who are so poor in humanity that all they have is money without conscience and humanity. “