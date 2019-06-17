<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Monarchs in Effium autonomous community in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state at the weekend called for expulsion of a lawmaker, Awo Chinedu representing Ohaukwu north constituency in Ebonyi state house of assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for allegedly sponsoring cultism.

The monarchs made the call in a press statement signed by Chief Richard Igwe, Council of Chiefs and Chief Hon. Okpoto Johnpaul Ifeanyi and 14 others on behalf of the community and issued to Newsmen in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi state.

They however, disassociated themselves from the activities and attempt of Chinedu Awo to distract the Democratic proceedings of the 6th assembly of Ebonyi state during the last inauguration.

The statement reads in part; “The attention of Effium Elders’ Council, market women association, youth group association, religious association and students’ assembly has been drawn to a nefarious act capable of truncating our hard earned democracy and peaceful camaraderie in the Effium autonomous community in particular and Ebonyi state in general.

“The act perpetrated by one, Chinedu Awo who desecrated the hallowed chamber of the Ebonyi state house of assembly with his vile intents of distracting democratic proceedings during the 6th assembly inauguration of the Ebonyi state house of assembly on the 10th June 2019 is highly unfortunate.

“It may be recalled that but not for the singular fact that enemies of Effium autonomous community foisted the political and social deviant on us to represent us in a sensitive assignmentba job for those with strong mental and moral stamina-men with clarity of purpose and ideological understanding of reality in the context of governance, and not a man who cross the Rubicon of moral consciousness, we could not have descended to such parlous state of having him as member of the Ebonyi state house of assembly.

“The reason is not unconnected with the fact that he does not have community relevance and is valued nothing at the political market. Chinedu Awo is not mentally stable; he is morally bankrupt and is indubitably tainted with cultism and unarguably bereft of things central to a legislator.

“While governor David Umahi has in his ingenuity constructed our roads, empowered our people and has given us a true sense of belonging, we cannot allow an oafish fellow pitch us against the people of Ebonyi state with his age-long rascality.

“By this release, we are calling for his speedy explosion from our great party, the PDP and appropriate and commensurate sanction meted on him even as he has not stayed up to the statutory 18 months in PDP since he decamped from Labour party, nor has any waiver from PDP. On our part, we have started the process of his recall.

“The political dwarf, Chinedu Awo and his ilk cannot live in a decent human society like Ebonyi state. In utter disbelief that Effium progeny could constitute such nuisance, thus places his true identity to question.It is highly unfortunate and regrettable and we disassociate ourselves from his brazen rascality.

“We will continue to pledge our unalloyed loyalty to the Executive Governor of Ebonyi state, Apostle Engr., David Umahi for his doggedness and tenacity of purpose, Chief Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, Speaker, Ebonyi state house of assembly and Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, PDP Chairman, Ebonyi state”, they concluded.

In a swift reaction, the lawmaker Hon. Chinedu Awo said the allegations are fake and that the signatures of the acclaimed stakeholders or monarchs were falsified.

“The whole thing is fake and they went and falsified the paper and signatures of the community heads” he stated.