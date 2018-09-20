Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, Thursday said that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, had not informed the party of his defection.

The governor who spoke to journalists after appearing before the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship screening panel in Abuja said he was still expecting a formal notification from Dogara if indeed he had defected.

He said: “Well, I don’t know whether he has defected. Has he? Well, I don’t know but I learnt some people presented him with a form, PDP form. But we haven’t heard any specific statement from him that he has defected. So I am waiting for that.”

Governor Abubakar however said that the exit of Dogara from APC would not affect his own reelection bid in 2019.

“The Speaker represents a constituency that has a total of 70, 000 registered voters. In 2015, I won election with a margin of 393,000. So, that answers your question,” he said.