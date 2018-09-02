The clarification issued by National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress over the mode of the party’s primary has pitted the party leadership against a section of its members.

It was learnt that a group of aggrieved party members whose identities are shrouded in secrecy scheduled to hold a meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

The Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC got wind of the plot and issued a statement to preempt the meeting with a view to discrediting it.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, signed the statement issued in Abuja, on Sunday.

In it, the party threatened to sanction conveners of the meeting if they went ahead with it and came out with a resolution contrary to the direct primary mode approved by the party.

Nabena said the attention of the NWC was drawn to an illegal meeting by some members of some yet-to-be named organs of the party with a view to fault the decisions made by the NWC followed by the National Executive Committee as regards the mode of the Party’s primary elections.

He said “We want to state clearly that the meeting which has been fixed for 2pm is illegal and an attempt to puncture the sincere efforts being made by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC to reposition our Party ahead the 2019 General Elections and to ensure unity, equity and justice in the Party.

”The outcome of such a meeting which is already known will be a nullity and we admonish our members to disregard such meetings in the interest of the Party. It is illegal to call such meetings outside the purview of the constituted authority.”

He claimed that the identities of those plotting such meetings have been identified and that “unless they desist from such they will be dealt with in line with the Party’s Constitution at the appropriate time. “

Nabena furher said “The NWC will resist any attempt to disrupt the current peace and harmony prevailing in our great Party after the exit of some members of our Party.

“We urge any member who is not satisfied with the decisions of the Party to utillize channels provided by the Party’s constitution to air their views.

”We remain focused on delivering good governance to Nigerians and above all ensuring the victory for our Party come 2019 and we will not be intimidated by the antics of a few in ensuring success for our Party.’