



Apex Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has reacted to the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking in an interview with Sun, the National President of the association, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, said that even Fulani cows are happy over the victory of President Buhari over the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Newsmen report that both major contenders in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku and Buhari are both Fulanis.

Bello claimed that so many people tried to use money to buy the group but they were led by their belief in Buhari.

Bello added, “The game is finished and we are already in the Next Level. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has done a good job.

“As for me, since the last two weeks, I knew that President Buhari would win the election. He campaigned all over the country and the masses like him.

“Even if he did not go round and stayed in Abuja, he would still have won the election because of the love of people for him.

“It was obvious that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, was going to lose the election to Buhari

“This time, President Buhari has to check the people around him very well. Not all of them are giving him good advice.

“I believe that by now, he already knows those who like Nigeria and those do not like Nigeria. It is now that the real change will come.

“I believe that Baba will bring a lot of change to Nigeria. Even the cows in the bush are now happy and will know that very soon, change will reach them.

“Today (Wednesday), when I wanted to harvest milk from my cow, I noticed that it was double what I used to get.

“Through that, I know that something good is coming to the country. So, even the cows are happy and feeling that change has come.

“Before now, after every election, you used to have all manner of crises but since Buhari won, you can see that everywhere is calm.

“Everybody is very happy; some are dancing and killing animals to do sacrifice. We, the Fulani are praying for him and that he should remember us.

“The Fulani are really suffering; they are killing the Fulani everywhere but we cannot leave President Buhari. We believe in him.

“He is our son, father and grandfather. I urge him to remove all the people around him who are enemies of his administration.

“During the campaigns, many people including Atiku were trying to poison the minds of the Fulani that Buhari did not do anything for us.

“We understood that Buhari entered government at a time that everything had spoilt in the country.

“I believe that Buhari is going to do a lot now. So many people tried to use money to buy us but we believe in Buhari. We are praying that Buhari will listen to the leadership of the Fulani.”