Mixed reactions trail Yahaya Bello’s presidential campaign posters

Mixed reactions have trailed the appearance of Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential campaign posters that flooded major cities of Jigawa State yesterday.

Speaking to our source one of the All Progressives Congress stalwarts in the state, Malam Musa Salisu Maishago, described the appearance of the posters as a symbol of deepening internal democracy in the APC.

He said Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is a very courageous leader and according to the APC’s constitution, he is entitled to contest for any ticket under the party.

Musa Ibrahim Kazaure, one of the party members in the state, said it is too early to start the campaign now but for the group who wants Yahaya Bello to aspire for his party’s presidential ticket they are right democratically.

However, one of the party leaders in the state, Alhaji Sani Maiunguwa, described the appearance of the posters in some major cities of the state as a sign that Jigawa is peaceful and accommodating.

He charged APC members in the state to respect any party aspirant and treat them with respect and dignity in accordance with the party constitution.

In her reaction to the appearance of the poster, Mrs Fatima Shehu said she is not against anybody to aspire for a party ticket but to her, the 2023 APC presidential ticket should be given to a woman for entrenching inclusiveness in the party.

The campaign posters which were sponsored by a group known as Youth Organisation for Bello described Yahaya Bello as a candidate for generational change.