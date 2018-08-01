Some residents of Sokoto on Wednesday expressed mixed reactions over Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s defection to People Democratic Party (PDP) from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). describing it as suicidal.

One of the residents, Malam Aminu Muhammad, described Tambuwal‘s defection to PDP on which platform he won his election to House of Representatives in 2011 as “suicidal,” even though it was long expected.

Muhammad said he disagreed with Tambuwal’s reasons for the defection, adding that when the governor was Speaker of House of Representatives he achieved nothing for the state.

He further said the governor’s three years in the state had not brought any meaningful development to the state, expressing disappointment that Tambuwal would turn around of the Buhari-led Federal Government of neglecting the state.

According to him, the decision of the governor was ill-advised, adding that Tambuwal’s followers should take the blame for pursuing“ selfish political interests”.

Contributing, another resident, Malam Garba Rijiyar Dorowa, however, said Tambuwal had the right to make his own political decisions, but added that he should refrain from discrediting Buhari’s government.

According to him, Sokoto people were beneficiaries of the anchor borrower’s programme initiated by the Federal Government among other intervention programmes

Rijiyar Dorowa said housing units were constructed by the Federal Government in addition to roads rehabilitation, erosion control, besides financial bailout to the state.

He noted that the support of the governor’s decision to dump APC is best judged by the low turnout of politicians that attended the event where he made the announcement.

Roads leading to Government House were shut by combined crowds of motorcade, tricycles, motorcycles and pedestrians that attended the formal defection ceremony.

The defection of the governor had brought activities at Government House to a standstill as musicians, political hangers trooped in.

Motorists and other road users that attended the grand event from the 23 local government areas of the state were subjected to security checks before being allowed into the venue witness the event.