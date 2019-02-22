



Barely 24 hours to the battleground for tomorrow’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, the last- minute campaigns have shifted to mosques in Kwara State.

The Imam of a popular mosque in Muritala area of the state, Alhaji Muritala did not mince words when he declared in his sermon that enough was enough on Friday.

He pointed out that a lot of people died along Monkwa-Jebba road for many years and a government came and rehabilitated the road, apparently referring to the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and “some people said such good venture should not continue, please vote wisely.”

Referring to the attack on the Vice President convoy by some thugs on Thursday at Aluko side of the metropolis, the Imam enjoined parents to warn their children as he who kill by the gun will be one day equally silenced by gun.

According to him, it was no longer news that Kwara civil servants are the worst paid in terms of allowances and emoluments, adding that “we have pleaded and cried to Allah that they should go away because their holding to power is inimical to the people.

“Are they not in government these years that they are now paying bursary to students few days ago?

“We know the real candidates and the bastards that Allah will never allow them to rule us again.”

Alhaji Muritala pointed out that anybody that collects the stipend they are doling out to vote for them “has missed the road because the hour has come when their fake government will be taking away from them and given to real candidates who will restore the lost glories of the old state.”

He challenged all the worshipers to go all out to vote for credible candidates that will give peace to the state.