



The Federal Government Monday stated that the 104 unity schools are not affected by the shift in the dates of the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The government explained that students of the schools are expected to resume from their midterm break Tuesday.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, made the clarification in a telephone interview with our reporter in Abuja on Monday.

Students of the unity colleges embarked on their midterm break on the 15th of this month.

There were reports that the pupils may be affected by the shift in the dates of the general elections by INEC.

But Echono said all the unity colleges are expected to resume their normal programmes Tuesday

He said: “Unity schools are not closing. We only did our midterm because it was coinciding with the previous date.

“The postponement of the election has nothing to do with our midterm break.

“Our schools are resuming tomorrow and they are running our normal programmes. Our midterm break is over.

“They are resuming after the midterm and they will be in school.”