<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, former Minister of State for Agriculture, on Tuesday congratulated Chief Timipre Sylva on his ministerial nomination to represent Bayelsa in the Federal Execution Council.

Heineken’s name is among the list of 43 ministerial nominees transmitted by President Muhamadu Buhari to the National Assembly for confirmation.

Lokpobiri in a message to Sylva immediately after the announcement said, “Congratulations Your Excellency on your appointment and I wish you the best of luck in your new position as Minister of the Federal Republic.”

The message is contained in a statement issued by Mr George Oji, special media adviser to Heineken and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa.

Lokpobiri described Sylva’s appointment as “very well deserved,” adding that with the development Bayelsa APC was further positioned to wrestle power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Lokpobiri who is the only APC aspirant to have picked forms for the Bayelsa gubernatorial race said he remained optimistic that the Nov. 16, gubernatorial election in the state would go the way of APC.

He noted that Sylva’s appointment was a clear indication that, “APC is growing and making great progress in leaps and bounds especially in Bayelsa ahead the Nov. 16 polls.”

Lokpobiri was a senator representing Bayelsa West for two terms and a former Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Recall that no fewer than 15 aspirants have so far picked the expression of interest forms on the platform of the PDP.

Aspirants who also collected the PDP nomination forms include former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Managing Director, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, former cabinet member in the state, Mr Reuben Okoya, and an ex-militant leader, Great MacIver.

Others are the incumbent Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (rtd.), businessman Kenebi Okoko, former Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Mr Franklin Osaisai and Chief Benson Agadaga.

Rep. Fred Agbedi, Sen. Douye Diri (Bayelsa Central), Chief of Staff Government House, Mr Talford Ongolo, and Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara, have also collected nomination forms.