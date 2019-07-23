<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Students’ League, Mr. Oge Okparanta, has described as frivolous, the allegations levelled against a former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, a ministerial nominee.

He noted that with Amaechi making the ministerial list submitted Tuesday to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari, it became clear that the writers of petitions against the former Minister for Transportation were simply chasing shadows.

Okparanta on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, maintained that the cocktail of lies against Amaechi lacked substance.

He also condemned the unnecessary attacks on the ex-transportation minister by unnamed persons that he described as enemies of progress.

Publicity secretary of APC, students’ league said: “The catalogue of provocative vituperations and campaigns of calumny launched against the former Governor of Rivers State (Amaechi) in a determination to stop his reappointment into the federal cabinet is the brainchild of some frustrated and desperate politicians.

“The petition writers’ initial target was to ensure that the name of Amaechi was excluded from President Buhari’s list of ministerial nominees, but they have failed, as the former Minister for Transportation will soon appear before the distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for screening and possible confirmation, in view of his earlier impressive performance.”

Okparanta also stated that the enemies of progress might still not be tired of their shameful acts, stressing that they might again fabricate documents and dig up lies as tools to embarrass Amaechi before the Senators, while expressing optimism that they would still fail and be disgraced.