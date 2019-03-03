



The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, says he has not been suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Last Friday after a meeting presided over by national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Usani, alongside other top members of the APC, was announced suspended by the National Working Committee of the party, for alleged anti-party activities.

But addressing reporters in Calabar on Sunday, Usani who spoke through the Director General of his Governorship Campaign Organization, Pastor Ekpenyong Cobham, said he has not received any notification from any organ of the party regarding any form of suspension.

He urged the public to disregard reports of the suspension, saying it is intended to diminish the fortunes of the APC in the oncoming elections, as the status quo as per the last known declarative orders of the court still upholds Usani’s candidacy.

“The constitution of the party is clear on cases of suspension: it clearly sites circumstances and outlines procedures to be taken to warrant and effect a suspension. If any suspension exists, Usani’s attention should be drawn to it. If such circumstances does not exist nor procedures taken in line with the party’s extant laws, then a suspension, invariably does not exist.

“The mark of loyalty to the party is the ability of the individuals to adequately represent the party and practice its ideals at all levels of society and helping it to victory in the midst of other contending forces that compete with the party’s interests.

“The loyalty of Pastor Usani to the cause of the APC has made him the symbol of the party in Cross River State and a repository of trust to all true party faithfuls.

“Usani has shown sufficient loyalty to the party by helping the party poll 722 against the the PDP’s two votes in his polling unit and over 3, 000 for the APC versus 423 for PDP in his Abanakpai council ward in the just concluded Presidential elections. Usani is the only APC leader in the state to produce his Federal Constituency representative in last Saturday’s general election. These and more define his loyalty to the party.

“To accuse such a man of anti-party activities and claim to suspend him from the party he helped to build is a joke taken too far, and unacceptable. To use our party to settle personal and domestic scores is unacceptable, and the perpetrators must be called to order,” he said.