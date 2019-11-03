<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, has urged the South East people to integrate into the Nation’s mainstream national politics.

He said that this would ensure their deriving the various benefits including the infrastructure development for the zone by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onu stated this on Sunday in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi at a Thanksgiving Service in his honour.

He said that time has come for the zone to put the events of the past elections behind and move forward in the interest of the people.

He assured that the All Progressives Congress would galvanize the Igbo and work very hard to capture Anambra state in the 2021 governorship election and other states in the zone.

The minister said that the infrastructure development executed by the Buhari administration was a demonstration of his love for the zone.

“The South-East APC will be united to assist our brothers and sisters in Anambra state to takeover in 2021 and it is in the interest of Ndigbo that it happens.

“This is because we will continue to look forward; we have problem and we need to start looking forward.

“The problems and challenges of the past we should not bother about, what is important is that the journey for 2023 has started and we are determined to succeed and I believe that we will succeed.

“I believe that if the people of the South-East decide to show that they also will like to join the governing party at the centre, the government will not forget them and we have taken the step today.

“We want to make sure that our people remain in the mainstream of Nigerian politics, so that all the benefits and whenever the things of this nation are to be shared, the people of the South-East will sit by the table and get their due,” Onu said.

He assured that he would always use any position given to him for the service of the people.

“I want to assure you that I will use the position given to me for the service of our people, I want to place it on record that I will continue to give selfless service to our people.

“The moment I cannot do that, there will be no other justification for me to remain in public service.

“For me, public service is working for the common good, working for the best interest of our people.

“That is the pledge I gave in the past and that is what I am giving now and that I will continue to do so long as I live”.

The minister commended Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for their victory at the supreme Court.

He also thanked the people of the South-East especially the APC family for the love, support and solidarity given to him as the leader of the party in the zone.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event organised by The Onu Political Organisation attracted dignitaries from all walks of life.