



Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Friday urged security operatives to redouble their efforts, to ensure the safety of lives and property during the March 9, 2019 elections.

Dambazau commended security agencies and the electorate on the peaceful conduct of the February 23, Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to the statement by the Director (Press & Public Relations), Mohammed Manga: “Dambazau thanked security agencies for their professionalism and conduct before, during and after the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The Minister also applauded Nigerians for coming out enmass to exercise their civic responsibility, the outcome of which had been adjudged free, fair and credible.

“Although the 23rd February 2019 Elections were overwhelmingly peaceful, General Dambazau however, condemned reported cases of violence in few areas and further condoles with families of those who lost their loved ones in such circumstances.

“He therefore, directed that security agencies should redouble their efforts, to ensure the safety of lives and property during the 9thMarch 2019 elections.

“The Minister re-emphasised government’s resolve to deal with any person, or group of persons in possession of firearms and other dangerous weapons, or engaging in electoral violence/thuggery and other acts of threats to internal security, in accordance with the laws.”