A former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof Jerry Gana, has urged the National Assembly and political parties to hold President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of the executive arm of government accountable.

Gana also told the politicians to ensure that government conducted its activities under the rule of law, adding that any government that did not respect the rule of law had failed even if it provided infrastructure.

The former presidential aspirant said this during the inauguration of the Nigerian Prize for Leadership – Team of technical experts, in Abuja, on Thursday.

Members of the Governing Board of the NPL included Prof. Anya Anya (Chairman), Mrs. Dorothy Ufot, Prof. Joy Ogwu, Justice George Ogebeh, Senator Abubakar Mahidi, and Senator Ibrahim Idah.

Members of the technical team of experts included Prof. Oye Ibidapo Obe (Chairman), Mr. Mansur Ahmed (Vice-Chairman), Senator Helen Esuene, Alhaji Mohammed Imam, Prof. Mosto Onuoha, Dr. Sarah Alade, Mr. John Momoh, and Prof. Chidi Odinkalu.

Gana said, “Politically, the first area of holding the government responsible is through the elected representatives of their members that may be in the House of Representatives and Senate. It is extremely important that elected senators and members of the House do their constitutional role, which is to be the watchdogs.

“They should be there for the people to make sure that government governs under the law and according to the needs of Nigerians and govern excellently, effectively and with transparency. The security and welfare of the people is the primary responsibility of the government.”

He explained that the first accountability is governance under the rule of law to deliver projects that would uplift people’s lives.

Gana added, “They should also ensure accountability because if they do not, the government will do whatever they like. I hope the House of Reps and Senate are doing that.”

In his speech, Anya said enormous and “incalculable damage” had been done to Nigeria over the years by poor leadership, without relevant capacity.

He stated that the very fabric of Nigerian society had been deeply shaken, adding that it could become worse, if urgent actions, like the NPL initiative, were not taken.

Anya said, “This explains why we had to go the very extra mile to identify, verify and select a team of distinguished men and women of honour and integrity like you, to serve in this crucial component of the prize. It takes integrity to produce integrity.

“Nobody gives what he does not have. We are truly convinced that given your successful track record of performance in, clear understanding of leadership, and what it entails, with your strong commitment to excellence, and profound love for Nigeria, you are all eminently qualified to help chart a novel and invaluable paradigm to determine the yardstick for measuring leadership success in Nigeria.”