Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, has purchased governorship nomination form of the party.

The aspirant who spoke to journalists after collecting his nomination and expression of interest form from the National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, said the interest of the party was very paramount, adding he is ready to accept the result of the primary election.

He said, “the primary has to be free, fair and credible. If you defeat me in a free and fair primary, I will work for you and the party, but if you win in a primary that is not free and fair, you are on your own.”

He also assured the party that as a firm believer in the principles of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari, he will not stop supporting the programmes of the party, stressing that the party in Akwa Ibom will use the direct primary.

He said he was confident of the APC forming the next government in the state in 2019, stressing that with the right candidate and right approach, the APC had what it takes to defeat an incumbent governor.

“I did it in 2011 and my friend who has joined us now is aware of that even though they locked down the process. Now, with a President who has not only promised, but is interested in a credible election, you can be rest assured that victory is assured and the incumbent who has collected billions from the federations account and has nothing to show for it will be defeated.

“Akwa Ibom is a rich state, but the people are still poor. We are blessed with abundant water, yet the people still drink from the well. The state has not been able to achieve one of the items on the Millennium Development Goals which is water and sanitation,” he said.