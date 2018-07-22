A presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Tanimu Turaki (SAN), urged Nigerians not to repeat the mistake of 2015, which brought the All Progressives Congress (APC) into power.

Turaki, former Jigawa State Governor, also urged the youths “to use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to tell the APC that we are not happy. We will use our PVCs to tell them that we are now having the last laugh.

He gave this advice while addressing PDP delegates at the Plateau PDP secretariat, Jos, noting that the economy of Nigeria had crumbled under the APC government.

He lamented that before the coming of the APC, Nigeria’s economy was number one in Africa apart from being one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

He said: “We had an economy where people were rushing to come and invest. But today, people are rushing to come and take their investments away.

“Sometime, there was a military head of state in Nigeria. For those of you who could recall, during his reign, Nigerians were checking out of the country like Andrew. They were running away.

“Successive PDP governments worked hard to bring those who ran out of the country. We worked hard to make them believe in themselves and their country. We encouraged them to bring their hard-earned money and invest in Nigeria.

“But the leopard does not change its skin; the Andrew came back, and they are now checking out again. We must take back our country. Our youths are unemployed. The PDP programme designed to create jobs for the teeming youths of Nigeria has been destroyed.”

Turaki said the youths “are now placed in a situation where they are not only hopeless, but indeed hungry. Because they are hungry, they are equally angry. Because they are angry, they no longer have patience.”

He, therefore, urged the youths to show that they were angry by expressing anger during the election to reject the APC and massively voting for PDP.

He said: “We will use our Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to tell the APC that we are not happy. We will use our PVCs to tell them that we are now having the last laugh. This is a government that is shameless. Everybody in this government lies from head to bottom.”

Citing different lies of the APC government, Turaki said President Muhammadu promised that if he won the election, he would not travel abroad for medical treatment, a promise Turaki said the president had not kept.

He said the government was not also doing well in terms of security, noting that three days ago, the Boko Haram killed over 180 Nigerian soldiers.

“It is not a mistake to make a mistake. Nigerians, indeed, had made a mistake. But certainly it is a mistake to repeat the mistake. Nigerians, we have now found ourselves in ‘one chance vehicle’.

“So, the option is either we jump out and then enter Noah’s Ark which is being propelled on the Plateau by my Chairman, Damishi Sango, the PDP Chairman. He is the navigator of the Noah’s ark or we remain there and that ship gets grounded. The choice is ours.”

The presidential aspirant lamented that the PDP leaders “are now being maligned on the pages of newspapers, and hunting and hounding them.

He said the federal government did not respect the rule of law at all, citing many cases where courts had asked the federal government to release some people, but flagrantly refused to honour court orders.