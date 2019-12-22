Former Minister of State for Education, Mr. Kenneth Gbagi, has declared his intention to contest the governorship election of 2023 in Delta state, saying it is not too early to start preparing for the contest.

Former Minister of State (Education), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has charged Deltans to redefine their destiny and God-given talents to turn around the state.

Gbagi, in a message wishing fellow Deltans happy Christmas and New Year celebrations, said, ”Words will be insufficient to express my heartfelt appreciation over the show of love, kindness and most especially your support astonishingly beyond my comprehension.”

“We, as a people must define our destiny, direct our destiny and use our God-given talents to turn around our state to compare with any state in the world.

”We have got the God-given resources, human and natural, what is only needed is the will, discipline, determination, and most importantly prayers…. all of the above put together, will see us as Deltans coast to glory positively,” he said.

