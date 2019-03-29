<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While addressing newsmen on Friday in his Ikolaba residence in Ibadan, Adedoja said he had submitted his letter of resignation from PDP to the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Adedoja explained that his aligning with the APC at this period of Nigeria’s political dispensation was to contribute his best to the needed unity of Nigeria, having built bridges of unity among various socio-political groups in the country.

“I want to align with the Federal government of Nigeria to contribute to the good governance the country deserves for our people and for my followers across the country,’’ he said.

When asked what his relationship with the Oyo State Governor-elect, Seyi Makinde is, Adedoja described Makinde as his brother whom he maintains cordial relationship with.

He said that he had congratulated Makinde to wish him God’s guidance in the newly-onerous task of governing Oyo State.

Adedoja thanked his well wishers, friends and colleagues across the country, who in the course of his academic, professional and political life in different parts of the country had provided him the needed support and encouragement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adedoja was the governorship candidate of Action Congress (AC) in the 2007 Governorship election in Oyo State.

NAN reports that Adedoja, a former Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, also contested for the post of National Chairman of the PDP at the National Convention of the party in 2017.