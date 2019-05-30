<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Immediate past Minister of Communication Adebayo Shittu has thrown his weight behind the call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Shittu who was disqualified by the Oshiomhole led National Working Committee from contesting the party’s governorship primaries in Oyo state has since taken up arms against the former Edo state governor.

He was reacting to the letter written to Oshiomhole by the Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Lawal Shuaibu accusing him of altering decisions of the National Working Committee among others and asking him to take the most honourable part and resign his position.

Shittu said “I endorse it. The truth is that with Oshiomhole, this party would go down by the time President Muhammadu Buhari finishes. Oshiomhole is full of himself and he has an ego problem and he wants to dominate every environment and democracy is not like that.

“I know that many of us who are conscionable members of the party who think of the future of this party and the fact that this party should continue to be relevant even after President Muhammad Buhari has left office. We are concerned and everything that we can do to force him out, we will do it.’”