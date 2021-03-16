



A former minister of Information, Dasuki Salihu Nakande, yesterday threw his weights behind the candidature of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, describing him as the most suitable for the chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Al-Makura, a former governor of Nasarawa State, is one of those said to be eyeing the APC national chairmanship seat, ahead of the party’s convention slated for June, this year.

Nakande said Al-Makura, if elected as the national chairman of the ruling party, would deliver good leadership.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the former minister said among those aspiring for the chairmanship seat, Al-Makura possesses the credential to turn the party around positively.





He said though every member of the party is qualified to contest for the chairmanship seat, “but in doing that, we as members of the party, will meet to look at the antecedents of that member, his track records. How committed is he and is he loyal to the system and the constitution of the party?”

He said they will not support political jobbers, who had jumped from one party to another looking for self-glorification, to take over the mantle of leadership in the party.

“We are looking for tested politicians and, on my part, and as a stakeholder in the APC; I will throw my weights behind Alhaji Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, the former governor of Nasarawa State.

“He is a true member of the party and by the time the leaders of the party take their decision and zone the position of the national chairman to the North Central, I believe Tanko Al-Makura will fill in that gap easily,” Nakande said.