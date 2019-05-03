<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

There was confusion on Friday over the purported defection of a former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

While reports have gone viral about his defection, the Senator told newsmen that he still remains in PDP, saying the report that he had dumped PDP was not true.

Newsmen reports that speculations have been rife in Lagos PDP that Ogunlewe might be on his way out following his seemingly intractable friction with the leadership of the party.

Ogunlewe who was Minister of Works between 2003 and 2006 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government has opposed the appointment of the present state Chairman, Dr. Adegbola Dominic, after the resignation of the former Chairman, Mashood Salvador.

He also, during the electioneering of the party for the just concluded 2019 elections, criticized the management of campaign of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the governorship running mate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje.

It was learnt that there has been no love between Ogunlewe and former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George who is the leader of the party in the state.

It would be recalled that Ogunlewe’s son, Moyosore, who was the PDP House of Assembly candidate for Kosofe 1 Constituency, had resigned his membership of the PDP and eventually joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

When contacted yesterday, Ogunlewe however debunked report of his defection, saying it was not true.

But he warned that there is a lot of crises in the party which if not urgently resolved could spark exodus of people from the party.

“We have a lot of crises in Lagos PDP. They put nonenties at the structure of the party. They put a mechanic as the Chairman of the ward. If nothing is done quickly, everybody will leave”, he said